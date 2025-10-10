Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Another senior Green Party staffer departs as Louis Day resigns from communications role

Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson (right) and Chlöe Swarbrick (left) have faced a tumultuous parliamentary term with their party. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson (right) and Chlöe Swarbrick (left) have faced a tumultuous parliamentary term with their party. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Green Party’s director of communications, Louis Day, has resigned just weeks after its now-former chief of staff, Eliza Prestidge-Oldfield, made the same decision.

In an email to journalists, Day said that after taking time off over the parliamentary recess, he felt now was the right time to step away.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save