Analysis: Will the US joining the Christchurch Call give it any teeth?

4 minutes to read
The US will join The Christchurch Call to Action, which was founded by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo / AFP

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

ANALYSIS

The Christchurch Call was seen as considerably weaker when the White House snubbed it two years ago.

The Call is a coalition of 51 countries and organisations and 12 online platforms to

