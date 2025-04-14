The Advertising Standards Authority is assessing complaints it has received regarding a billboard campaign attacking Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick and MP Tamatha Paul.

Billboards targeting the two Green Party members popped up in central Auckland and central Wellington last week as part of a campaign led by the Sensible Sentencing Trust.

One in Wellington displayed a picture of Paul, also the Wellington Central MP, next to the words “Defund the Police” – a reference to Paul’s recent comments speculating whether some police functions could be taken over by other entities.

It also used a “Vote Green” slogan that was very similar to the party’s election campaign slogans.

The second was almost identical but had “Woop Woop! DEFUND DA POLICE” written on it. It’s likely the billboard was a nod to Paul’s use of Sound of da Police by rapper KRS-One during a DJ set at CubaDupa late last month.