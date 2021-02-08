Police work to identify man's body found in Auckland's Meola Creek

Police are working to identify the body of a man discovered this morning in a central Auckland creek.

Investigators are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

A man was found unresponsive in Westmere's Meola Creek about 7am. His body has since been removed from the public reserve and cordons have been stood down.

"We would still like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in

the area overnight or this morning," a police spokesperson said

"Anyone with information should call police on (09) 302 6557."

The pathway to Lemington Reserve was earlier taped off and under police guard with officers seen wheeling the man's body from the area around midday.

Police are treating the death of a man in a Westmere creek this morning as unexplained. Photo / Dean Purcell

The public was being asked to avoid the area.