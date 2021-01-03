Police warning to motorists in Northland after 6-year-old boy killed in crash

Police divert drivers through George St in Hikurangi after a head-on crash on Friday further along SH1 claimed the life of a child. Photo / Imran Ali

Police are warning holiday-makers to drive safely after a 6-year-old boy died in a head-on crash on State Highway 1 on Friday.

Myka Tuala from Wellington, died after a two-vehicle crash at Hikurangi about 4.20pm. Five people were injured but all were now stable condition. One woman is being treated in Auckland.

Myka's death was the first on Northland roads this year, after 28 people died in 2020.

Apart from Friday's crash, Northland Police Sergeant Ryan Gray said there had been few problems on the roads over the New Year period. However, he warned against complacency as many holiday-makers return home today and tomorrow.

"I want to thank everyone for their good behaviour and their patience, but the holiday period isn't over yet. Don't let complacency slip in," he said.

"Look after each other, don't drink and drive, and have plenty of rest stops."

Early yesterday morning, a person was flown to Whangārei Hospital via helicopter after a crash on Tokerau Beach, Karikari Peninsula, but had since been discharged.

Another person was admitted to Whangārei Hospital on Saturday evening after they were thrown off a car as it reversed from a driveway in what was described as a family violence incident on Raewyn St in Morningside, Whangārei.

The person, who was reportedly in a serious condition at the time, was believed to have been discharged.

Family violence often spikes at this time of year, and Gray encouraged people to call 111 or the non-emergency 105 numbers if they needed help.

"If you do need help, we're at the end of the phone."

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz