Day 20 of the Wellington Covid-19 convoy protest saw more permanent arrangements for toilets at the camp, and another weekend of traffic disruption for Wellingtonians with movements of concrete bollards. Video / NZ Herald

Day 20 of the Wellington Covid-19 convoy protest saw more permanent arrangements for toilets at the camp, and another weekend of traffic disruption for Wellingtonians with movements of concrete bollards. Video / NZ Herald

As the anti-mandate protest on Parliament grounds enters its 21st day, protesters have set up more permanent arrangements for toilets while police urge people to stay away.

By yesterday afternoon, protesters in the Capital had set up at least one double toilet system that they plumbed into the ground.

A Wellington City Council spokesman Richard Maclean expressed concern it could be connected to the stormwater system, which would mean waste flowing directly into the harbour.

However, a Wellington City Council (WCC) spokesperson said at this stage all indications point to the plumbing being linked up to the wastewater system.

Anti-mandate protestors in Wellington built a toilet block on Aitken St. Photo / Jed Bradley

"This is clearly an illegal connection – however given the volatility of the situation in the area around Parliament we have been advised not to put the health and safety of our staff at risk by the Police who are managing the situation on site," WCC tweeted.

"We also note that the connection to the wastewater system means the sewage is not entering the harbour. We are discussing the issue with Police and other agencies and considering our options."

The protesters seem to have managed to get the toilets, wood panels and piping into the protest area for the new toilet block despite police warning on Thursday that they would only be letting essential supplies such as food and drink in.

Meanwhile, a small group of protestors have pitched tents and stayed overnight in Auckland Domain. Police blocked vehicles from entering the Domain and a spokesperson said vehicle access would remain blocked overnight.

"Auckland Council, Police and our partners are continuing to work with the protest group in the Auckland Domain in order to resolve the situation safely."

A group of anti mandate protesters have gathered on top of the central cone at Pukekaroa, Pukekawa / Auckland Domain. Photo / Alex Burton

Police said they are concerned about the deteriorating environment at the Parliament protests and maintain that it is not a suitable environment for families or children.

"Aggressive behaviour from protesters, extremely poor sanitary conditions, the confirmed presence of Covid-19, and the number of unwell people amongst the group all make for an unsafe, and unpleasant environment for anyone thinking of joining the activity," a police spokesperson said.

Around 200 people were gathered on the Parliament forecourt on Sunday.

Looking to the week ahead, the spokesperson said police urged people who wish to attend the protest to "stay away" as it is not a "safe place".

It comes after hostile scenes on Saturday night that saw a man arrested.

Police said a 35-year-old man was arrested in Wellington and charged with inciting violence, he'll appear in the Wellington District Court this week.

Around 200 people were gathered on the Parliament forecourt on Sunday. Photo / Jed Bradley

The Ministry of Health has also warned the protest is a potential superspreader event.

A spokesperson for Regional Public Health said in a statement that they are aware of seven Covid-19 linked to the protest. Three cases connected to the protest have been hospitalised. Of these, two were hospitalised in the Wellington region, and one outside of the Wellington region.

Concrete bollards were also added yesterday by police near a bus terminal on the corner of Kate Shepherd place.

Yesterday afternoon two forklifts arrived, with around 20 officers. As a number of protesters lined up near the Kate Sheppard Place and Lambton Quay intersection, causing some disruption to traffic.

The situation remains calm, despite some arguing between officers and protesters - seemingly over the placement of the barriers.