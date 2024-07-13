The death occurred in Dargaville in July last year. Photo / Tania Whyte
A year on from the unexplained death of an infant in Dargaville, Police are appealing directly to the family to come forward, saying they are frustrated at the lack of co-operation from those present.
Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Child Protection Team, said the sudden death of the 10-month-old girl, Kween Thompson, was reported to Police on July 13 last year, but it was not until days later the Police were notified of potential unexplained circumstances.
“One year on, Police are reappealing to the public for information on what has occurred.
“Police are still very concerned about what happened on that night and are frustrated at the lack of co-operation they have been getting from those who were present when baby Kween tragically died.”
“Around 5.17pm, emergency services responded to reports of an unresponsive baby at an address on Parore Street,” he said.
“This injury is not directly linked to the cause of her death but is of such nature that Police are troubled about what was happening in Kween’s life at that time,” he said.
It was also reported to Police that whānau had observed bruising on the baby’s face after her death and the cause of those injuries is also unexplained.
Verry said the combination of the death and the non-accidental injuries are concerning for Police and we are working with medical experts to identify how they may have been inflicted.
“This is a complex process, which is being hampered by the lack of information that we have from the people who were present on the night of the death and had care of baby Kween in the fortnight before she died.
“The focus of our investigation is to identify the cause of the injuries and identify who may be responsible.”
Police have approached those persons who had the care of Kween to help gather further information but Verry said, unfortunately, they have not been co-operative with staff.
“Police have had an expert examine the port-a-cot seized on the night of the death to compare it against the version of events given to attending Police.
“The results of that examination give us further cause for concern and we will continue to investigate the cause of Kween’s death until we are satisfied that we know what has happened.
“If that is the result of an act or omission by any person, then we will hold those persons accountable.”
Wider family members have expressed their concerns to Police about what they have been told of the events on the day of Kween’s death and that they feel something is amiss.