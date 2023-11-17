The death of a baby girl in Northland is being investigated by police.

The sudden death of 10-month-old Kween Thompson was reported to police in July, but it wasn’t until the following days police were told of potential unexplained circumstances, said Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry of the Northland Child Protection Team.

Kween died of asphyxia but police have also been told of a non-accidental injury, which was now the focus of a child protection investigation, Verry said.

”As part of that investigation we are looking into the circumstances of the death, which at this stage is being treated as unexplained.

”It appears the non-accidental injury does not relate to the death.”

There have been “varying degrees” of co-operation from family members already spoken to, he said.

Police were talking to medical experts to understand more about the injury, which may take some time.

“We are keeping an open mind as to what has occurred ... however, we can confirm the cause of death has been determined to be asphyxia.

“Police, including Dargaville CIB and the District Child Protection Team, are making inquiries into this matter, and are gathering facts about events on the day of baby Kween’s death from a variety of sources.”

They’re unable to comment further on the nature of the injuries while inquiries continue.

The death of a child was a tragic and distressing incident for the family involved and police were working to analyse the information they had to understand the circumstances, Verry said.

“We will continue to approach and speak with witnesses and family members as the investigation progresses and are hoping that all persons involved will co-operate and provide any information they may have that helps us understand what has happened to the baby.”





Police now wanted to hear from family members or witnesses who had any interactions with baby Kween in the two weeks before her death.

“[Police are] aware of a number of different theories from the wider family as to what has occurred and we encourage anyone with information that may assist our inquiries to consider speaking with police in confidence.”

This could be done in person at a local police station or through the 105 reporting line.

Anyone doing so should reference file number 230714/4866.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

