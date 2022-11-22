Ryder Ferregel was a talented motocross rider. Photo / Supplied

Police have formally suspended the search for missing boy Ryder Ferregel after more than two weeks since the boat he was on capsized.

A mother and her 10-year-old son were earlier named as the victims of the tragedy on the Manukau Harbour.

Gemma Ferregel, 39, died when a boat carrying five people capsized on November 6 off Clarks Beach.

Gemma Ferregel. Photo / Supplied

Three others on the boat survived the tragedy, two of them swimming to shore freezing and exhausted to raise the alarm.

Several investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the tragedy, including by Maritime New Zealand and on behalf of the Coroner.

The search operation for the talented motocross rider involved support from Search and Rescue, volunteers, Coastguard and the Police Eagle Helicopter.

Ryder Ferregel, 10, has been missing since a boat with five people on board capsized near Clarks Beach on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

The past fortnight had been difficult for the friends and family of those involved, a police spokesperson said.

The family asked for privacy while they grieved.

