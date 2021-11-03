Police sting: Men arrested after fiery Auckland turf war deny meth, arson changes

Police on Friday said six people were arrested in raids targeting the Rebels Motorcycle Club. Photo / NZ Police

Police on Friday said six people were arrested in raids targeting the Rebels Motorcycle Club. Photo / NZ Police

Men arrested after alleged gang warfare between the Rebels and King Cobras have denied charges and chosen to go to jury trial.

Police last week raided alleged Rebels Motorcycle Club members in South Auckland.

Auckland police said the arrests followed months of arsons and shootings, primarily in South Auckland.

People from Māngere, East Tāmaki, Clendon Park, Papakura and Manurewa faced charges including meth supply, arson, and organised crime group participation.

At Manukau District Court today, a 34-year-old man denied three charges and elected a trial by jury.

He was granted bail after appearing from custody by audiovisual link.

Judge Nick Webby ordered the 34-year-old to have no contact with any Rebels MC or King Cobras members.

He was also banned from using encrypted messaging services and must adhere to a 24-hour curfew, so can only leave home for medical appointments or to see his lawyer.

A man aged 28 accused of torching a ute in South Auckland in May also pleaded not guilty today.

The 28-year-old was granted bail and ordered not to contact directly or indirectly any King Cobras or Rebels members. He was also ordered not to have or use any firearms.

A 25-year-old was accused of supplying meth, and faced a maximum 10-year jail term. He also pleaded not guilty.

He was granted bail but must stay at his South Auckland bail address and abide by a 7pm to 7am curfew.

A 39-year-old was charged with one meth supply offence and two organised crime group offences and faced a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The men will next appear for a case review hearing on February 25, and have interim name suppression.

Name suppression will be reviewed at the February hearing. The Bail Act prohibits reporting of some details from today's hearings.

Last Friday, Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said multiple properties were raided after months of investigating arsons.

"Operation Ryleigh commenced in July after tensions between Rebels MC and King Cobra gangs saw a series of arsons carried out in Auckland earlier this year," he said.

At the time, Pascoe said investigations into multiple arsons were continuing.