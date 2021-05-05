Police still searching for driver of car that hit pram and injured baby in Upper Hutt

The crash occurred yesterday morning. Photo / File

Police are still searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pram, injuring a baby, in Upper Hutt yesterday.

It occurred just after 9.30am yesterday, on a pedestrian crossing on Fergusson Drive in Clouston Park and the driver of the vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

Police told the Herald enquiries were ongoing in relation to identifying the vehicle and the driver.

A police spokesperson said the infant in the pram suffered minor injuries following the crash.

The vehicle involved is described as a later-model white station wagon.

If anyone has any information that may assist, they are asked to get in touch with police by phoning 105 and quoting event number P046395574.