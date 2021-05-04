Baby injured as person pushing pram struck by car at crossing

Police are seeking sightings of the incident in Upper Hutt. Photo / File

A baby has been injured after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Upper Hutt this morning.

Upper Hutt Police are seeking sightings of the crash, as the driver of the vehicle left the scene before they arrived.

It occured just after 9.30 this morning, on a pedestrian crossing on Fergusson Drive in Clouston Park.

A police spokesperson said the infant in the pram suffered minor injuries following the crash.

The vehicle's driver left the scene before police arrived, and police are now appealing for witnesses of the accident to get in touch with the driver.

The vehicle involved is described as a later-model white station wagon.

If anyone has any information that may assist, they are asked to get in touch with Police by phoning 105 and quoting event number P046395574.