Police silent on shooting threat report at Otago graduation ceremonies

Otago Polytechnic has postponed its graduation ceremony scheduled for tomorrow after a threat which led the University of Otago to abandon its ceremony yesterday.

The polytechnic said this morning that following advice from police it had made the "devastating" decision to postpone graduation ceremonies scheduled for tomorrow and pre-grad ceremonies today and tomorrow.

Earlier this morning a police spokesperson said they had no new information to share on the threat, and this afternoon declined to confirm a report on Stuff that raised the possibility of a shooting.

More than 600 polytechnic students were due to graduate tomorrow.

​Yesterday's postponement affected about 550 students.

The Otago University graduation ceremony scheduled for Saturday remains in doubt.

Otago Polytechnic chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in regular dialogue with police.

"We know how much work, passion, heart and soul goes into study, as well as academic provision and all the various student support services.

"Many, many people are affected, included those who work so hard to organise graduation ceremonies.

"However, the safety of students and staff is Otago Polytechnic's number one priority," Gibbons said.

Otago Polytechnic wanted to convey its sympathy to the students and staff at the University of Otago, whose ceremonies were also affected.

In an email to students and staff, Gibbons said they were working on rescheduling events for next year.

Students and staff were given contact details if they needed support.

Caroline Freeman College warden Chris Addington with students and family walk away after planned University of Otago graduation ceremonies in Dunedin yesterday were postponed. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Otago Polytechnic Students' Association president Nathan Laurie said the postponement did not diminish the achievements of students in a really challenging year.

A University of Otago spokeswoman said it had not made a decision about whether to postpone its graduation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, although that position could change later today.

Police yesterday did not reveal the nature of the security threat or its precise timing, but said it related specifically to university graduation ceremonies.

Southern district commander Superintendent Paul Basham said yesterday officers would continue to work with the university in the coming days.

"We take threats of this nature seriously and acknowledge it is upsetting for those directly affected and our wider community."

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham and University of Otago Vice-Chancellor Harlene Hayne explain why the event was called off. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / ODT

Police started the investigation on Tuesday afternoon, Supt Basham said.

The university indicated the threat was received electronically.

Police and the university did not say why there seemed to be a lag before the final call was made.

University of Otago vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne says having to postpone graduation ceremonies was distressing. Photo / Christine O'Connor

University of Otago vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne said the situation was distressing for anyone who had planned to be involved in the ceremonies.

"For many, this was the replacement ceremony because of previous cancellations due to Covid-19," she said.