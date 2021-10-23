Police shut part of Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd in Auckland after incident

Police are attending an incident at Kawakawa Bay. Photo / File

Police are attending an incident at Kawakawa Bay. Photo / File

Police have closed a section of Auckland's Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, and diversions are in place following an incident.

Police said in a statement on Saturday night it was responding to an incident on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd in Kawakawa Bay.

"As a result, a section of the road has been closed and cordons are in place," it said.

Diversions are currently located at the intersection of Kawakawa-Orere Rd and Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, and where Turei Rd intersects with Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd.

Updates will be provided when available, police said.