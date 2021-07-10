Police shooting in Hamilton: Injured officer set to undergo surgery

An area is cordoned off after a police officer was shot in Hamilton overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police officer shot in Hamilton overnight will undergo surgery today for injuries suffered in the incident.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers confirmed the officer was now in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

He suffered injuries to his arm and shoulder.

Chambers said both the officer and his family were "relieved" the outcome had not been more serious, adding: "Thank heavens we aren't dealing with a fatality".

"Obviously, it was a frightening situation for any police colleague to find themselves in a situation such as this," he said,

"The necessary support is being wrapped around our colleague. The Commissioner of Police has been in touch and our support services are looking after our colleague and others in our organisation.

"I would like the acknowledge the magnificent work of police staff through the night to efficiently and effectively resolve the situation. I would also like to the support of the community and in particular the Ngaruawahia community. The assistance they have provided us has been significant to us."

The drama unfolded shortly before midnight on Friday when a police officer pulled over a vehicle in Hamilton.

Chambers alleged after that had occurred a passenger in the car got out of the vehicle and fired gunshots, which hit the officer in the shoulder.

He said the person "who shot our colleague" then left the scene in the police car.

The police car was then located about 2.20am.

A 27-year-old man was later arrested who police believe was the driver of the vehicle initially stopped by them.

About 8.30am another man was located in the Waikato and Chambers said he was set to face a range of charges "which are likely to include aggravated wounding, a range of firearms-related offences and taking a police vehicle".

"The investigation will be ongoing," Chambers said.

A police officer stands guard after the shooting overnight in Hamilton. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He said any case where a firearm was used against anyone was "totally unacceptable".

"Here is a situation where a police colleague was working hard to keep their community safe.

"And as consequence of the work they were doing, suffered a serious injury."

Chambers said the officer would be in hospital for several days, but was expected to make a full recovery.

But he said the consequences could have been "much more serious".

He also confirmed the officer was in a patrol car by himself at the time of the incident.

Police earlier confirmed the Armed Offenders Squad and Eagle helicopter were deployed to assist with locating the alleged offenders and the two cars.

It comes just a few weeks after the first anniversary of Constable Matthew Hunt's death.

The 28-year-old officer was shot dead in West Auckland on June 19 - making him the 33rd police officer to be killed in the line of duty in New Zealand.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said another officer getting shot was concerning and his thoughts were with the officer and his family.

"Again it just highlights the risks out there that all police officers face and the fact that vehicle stops are one of the most dangerous things officers do."

He said this event could have had tragic results, and it showed there were far too many offenders out there with firearms willing to use them against police.

"We're certainly pleased this hasn't resulted in more-serious injury."

Police officers attending jobs alone was a problem that needed to be addressed, Cahill said.

"Single crew in vehicles is relatively common and in rural policing to some degree it is required, but we would argue in metropolitan centres there is no need for that any more."

National's police spokesman, Simeon Brown, agreed it was "incredibly concerning", saying beyond the rising general violence there was also more anti-police rhetoric imported from overseas.

"The demonisation of the police – even at times by elected officials – contributes to more hostility on the streets and further aggression towards officers," Brown said.

He said tougher penalties were urgently needed to send a clear message that assaulting a police officer was unacceptable and would not be tolerated.

"However, the Government does not agree. Labour voted down National's member's bill earlier this year which would have imposed harsher penalties."

Police Minister Poto Williams said police would conduct a thorough investigation.

"We want to make sure that everything is put in place to ensure that when police are on duty everything is as safe as it can be."

Williams said before the shooting police were already involved in a programme to improve their safety.

Cabinet was "working on the process" of getting a gun register in place to stop these weapons getting into the wrong hands, Williams said.

"We will make decisions on that as soon as we can."