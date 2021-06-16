Police seeking man in relation to Feilding firearms incident

Police are looking for Shayden Hikaka-Beattie who now has the word FOREVER tattooed on his forehead. Photo / Supplied

Police are looking for Shayden Hikaka-Beattie who now has the word FOREVER tattooed on his forehead. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking Shayden Hikaka-Beattie in relation to a firearms incident in Feilding.

Palmerston North area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said Hikaka-Beattie, 24, had warrants to arrest and police also wanted to speak to him in relation to Sunday's incident in which a firearm was presented at a member of the public and police staff.

He has links to the Manawatū and South Taranaki areas.

Hikaka-Beattie has full face tattoos including the word FOREVER across his forehead.

Sheridan said he should not be approached and anyone with information should contact police via 111 and quote file number 210613/3562.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.