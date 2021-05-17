Police seek witnesses to Hamilton hit and run

The child was hit by a vehicle on Aurora Terrace between Dorothy Place and Brennan Place in Hillcrest. Photo / Google Maps

Police are seeking witnesses to a hit and run that left a child injured in Hamilton yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services received reports that a child had been hit by a car on Aurora Tce in Hillcrest at around 4.15pm on Monday.

The child was transported to hospital where they stayed overnight.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident.

They are also hunting for the black Honda hatchback with gold trim that fled the scene.

Information can be passed on by calling 105 quoting event number P046537477 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.