Police seek six cars in relation with Greytown hit-and-run

The six vehicles of interest. Photo / NZ Police

Police are hunting for six vehicles they think could help in the investigation of a hit-and-run.

Wairarapa police say they are seeking three cars travelling north between Greytown and Carterton between 6am and 7am on Sunday June 25.

The victim, William Newtown, was hit by a car between 6.30am and 7.30am.

Newtown was found by a passing motorist fighting for his life, “lying face down on the side of the road”, those familiar with the incident said.

Newton’s football club, Greytown Football Club (GFC), said he was due to begin a new job the week after he was found in the roadside ditch.

The club said his arm is badly broken in several places and he has broken ribs and teeth, as well as his leg, ankle and he has facial injuries.

“The fact Willie has survived and is fighting his way back from this is testament to his grit and determination that we see from him on the football field each week, and something for which we are all extremely thankful for.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information, or knows who the vehicles belong to, to please contact Police on 105 quoting file number 230713/0952.

Police earlier released footage of a vehicle of interest in the hope of speaking to its driver. He came forward and spoke with police.

