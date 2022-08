Tagisia, also known as Sia, was last seen early this morning at a residence on Orly Ave. Photo / Supplied

Tagisia, also known as Sia, was last seen early this morning at a residence on Orly Ave. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking the community's help to locate 75-year-old Tagisia Sanelivi who has been reported missing from Māngere.

Tagisia, also known as Sia, was last seen early this morning at a residence on Orly Ave.

She is described as being about 1.5m tall, has a slim body, and was wearing a white T-shirt, a black jacket and brown pants.

Sia's family and the police are worried about her welfare, they urge anyone who has seen her to call police immediately.