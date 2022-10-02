Police are seeking public's help to find 21-year-old Auckland woman Aimee-Jane Smith. Photo / NZ Police

The father of a 21-year-old Auckland woman missing since Friday says he loves her very much and is looking forward to her coming home.

Finlay Smith told the Herald he was grateful to the community for their help in searching for his missing daughter, Aimee-Jane Smith, who was last seen on Friday morning.

"I am thankful to everyone in Auckland who is looking out for my daughter.

"We are just worried, running around to find her.

"She is a very important member of our family, we love her very much and we are looking forward to her being home."

Police issued a statement today asking for the public's help to locate Aimee-Jane, who had been reported missing from St Heliers since Friday.

Police are seeking public's help to find 21-year-old Auckland woman Aimee-Jane Smith. Photo / NZ Police

"Aimee-Jane was last seen in the early hours of 30 September and family have not seen or heard from her since," a police spokesperson said.

Police had been making extensive inquiries to locate her.

However, "efforts to locate Aimee-Jane have been unsuccessful and police are now appealing to the public for help", the spokesperson said.

"We ask anyone with information on Aimee-Jane's whereabouts, or Aimee-Jane herself, to make contact and let us know she is safe.

"Her family, friends, and police have serious concerns for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen her to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call police on 111.

Information can also be provided to 105.