An elderly man has been missing for more than 24 hours after he went for a walk in West Auckland yesterday.

Waitematā Police are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating Matasavii Levao.

He left his Crown Lynn Pl home at the heart of the residential suburb at 7am but had not returned, a police spokesperson said.

“He was wearing grey sweatpants, a white skivvy, grey jumper with white spots on it, along with a hat.”

Matasavii Levao, 72, went for a walk at 7am from his Crown Lynn Place home yesterday and did not return. Photo / NZ Police

“Police and Matasavii’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and the public are asked to contact us if they have information to assist us.”

Any sightings of Matasavii can be reported to police on 105.