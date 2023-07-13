Police seek new vehicle after Greytown hit-and-run

Police are looking for a new vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run in Greytown. Photo / Supplied

Wairarapa police are seeking a new vehicle following a hit-and-run, in which a man was struck while walking along State Highway 2.

William Newton was found fighting for his life, “lying face down on the side of the road, until he was found by a passing motorist,” those familiar with the incident said.

Emergency services were called to SH2 between North St and Ahikōura Rd in Greytown about 7am on June 25.

Police released footage of a vehicle of interest in the hope of speaking to its driver. He came forward and spoke with police.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are now asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a different vehicle seen in Carterton shortly after the incident.

“The vehicle has been described as a mid-90s model blue or green Holden Commodore sedan, understood to have a large dent in the roof over the front passenger side and white or chrome wheels,” police said in a statement.

Police believe that vehicle was travelling between Featherston and Carterton between 5.30pm and 7.30am on Sunday June 25.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 quoting file number 230713/0952 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Newton’s football club, Greytown Football Club (GFC), said he was due to begin a new job the week after he was found in the roadside ditch.

The club said that his arm is badly broken in several places and he broken ribs and teeth, as well as leg, ankle and he has facial injuries.

“Willie was struck by a vehicle and left lying face down on the side of the road, until he was found by a passing motorist,” the club wrote on a Givealittle page started to help him on the “long road to recovery.

“The fact Willie has survived and is fighting his way back from this is testament to his grit and determination that we see from him on the football field each week, and something for which we are all extremely thankful for.

“Willie faces a long and arduous road to recovery ahead of him. Willie should’ve been starting a new job today, but instead he underwent over five hours in an operating theatre, undergoing surgery to repair his extremely broken body.”

So far almost $11,000 has been raised through the Givealittle page.

