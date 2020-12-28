Police seek information on missing Lower Hutt woman

Police are concerned for the safety of Lower Hutt woman Mika Quinn, who has been reported missing by her family.
The 39-year-old was last seen at her Stokes Valley address on Sunday, December 27, wearing black jeans and a puffer jacket.
Her car has since been located in a car park at Breaker Bay, on the Miramar Peninsula, close to the entrance to the Eastern walkway.
Police put the word out on Monday evening and a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday there had been no update.
Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police on 111 and quote file number 201228/4438.