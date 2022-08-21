Police seek help to identify Christchurch cyclist in serious crash

The crash happened on Hereford St about 6.05pm on Sunday night. Photo / File

The crash happened on Hereford St about 6.05pm on Sunday night. Photo / File

Members of the public are being asked to help identify a cyclist who was hit by a car in central Christchurch last night.

A police spokesperson said the cyclist was in a serious condition at Christchurch Hospital and was unconscious after the crash on Hereford St about 6.05pm on Sunday.

The male cyclist is believed to be aged about 60. He is Māori or Pasifika, with grey hair, a distinctive large white beard, and of average build and height, a spokesperson said.

The man was cycling east on Hereford St before the crash at the Fitzgerald Ave intersection.

The police spokesperson said officers had spoken to the motorist involved in the crash.

However, anyone who witnessed the incident should contact the police.

If you know the cyclist or witnessed the crash, phone police on 105 and quote 220821/6712.

