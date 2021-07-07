Police seek help in investigation into critically injured baby

A 4-month-old boy was taken by ambulance to Waikato Hospital on June 19 in a critical condition. Photo / Alan Gibson

Police are seeking help from the public in their investigation into how an infant became critically injured in Hamilton.

The 4-month-old boy was taken by ambulance to Waikato Hospital on June 19 after suffering a serious head injury.

The baby is now in a stable condition, police say.

Police are treating the injury as "unexplained" while they work to establish the cause.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105 and can quote file number 210619/5816.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.