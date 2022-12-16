Jason Michael Barnes 'should be considered dangerous', police say. Photo / Supplied

Jason Michael Barnes 'should be considered dangerous', police say. Photo / Supplied

Police want the public’s help finding “dangerous” man Jason Michael Barnes over a firearm incident that plunged Auckland schools into lockdown last month.

Barnes, 44, has two warrants for his arrest regarding the incident in Huapai on November 21, which sent a school and kindergarten into emergency lockdowns.

Police arrested and charged a patched member of the Head Hunters Motorcyle Gang regarding the incident earlier this month.

Police warned the public not to approach Barnes as he “should be considered dangerous”.

Armed police on Trigg Rd, Huapai, in response to reports of gunshots on Main Rd. Photo / Michael Craig

They asked anyone who spotted Barnes to call 111, or else call the Waitematā Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad swarmed Auckland’s North Shore during the incident where they investigated an address on Main Rd, Huapai after reports of gunshots.

Huapai School and Kiddy Kids Huapai were instructed by the Ministry of Education to go into lockdown.

The police response later moved to Beach Haven on the North Shore, which saw armed officers blocking off a street and Beach Haven Primary School placed into lockdown.

Armed police respond to reports of gunshots heard at Main Rd, Huapai. Photo / Michael Craig

The 34-year-old gang man was arrested and charged with a number of “serious charges”: unlawful possession of ammunition and doing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He went before the Waitākere District Court.

A witness in Huapai, Jason Armistead, saw the police response on Main Rd from Huapai Domain as armed police used a battering ram to get into a house.

Police dog handlers could be seen on neighbouring Trigg Rd.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Williams earlier said police launched the investigation into the incident, which was still ongoing and could result in further arrests or charges being laid.