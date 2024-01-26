Police search the Wellington Harbour where a person failed to surface after jumping from a crane. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The police dive squad is searching in Wellington’s harbour for a person who jumped from a crane into the water.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were alerted to the incident at 12.45pm.

“Initial indications suggest the person jumped from a frame on a boat that is permanently moored at the harbour”.

The crane the person jumped from is the Hikitia Floating Crane.

The Hikitia is moored on a boat, close to the Taranaki Street Dive Platform where the Z World Manu Champs are scheduled to take place this weekend. The incident is not thought to be connected to the competition.

The Herald has contacted Wellington Free Ambulance for further comment.

In 2015, security concerns around the antique crane were raised after a 20-year-old man died jumping from it after a night out.

A week before his death, another person had been filmed jumping from the crane and the video had gone viral, sparking police to warn about the dangers of it,

Maritime Heritage Trust of Wellington owns the crane. It discussed various possible security measures after the video went viral but little was done.

“We considered possible ways we could contain any copycat [behaviour],” trustee Malcolm McGregor said at the time.

“Fences would be pushed over. We’ve been talking about possibilities since that thing went viral last week and we thought of all kind of mad, crazy ideas. Whatever we think of, it comes down to if somebody’s determined they will get on board and do it.”

