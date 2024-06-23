Kirihana was last seen in Te Awananga, Hastings, on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

Kirihana was last seen in Te Awananga, Hastings, on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

Police have issued an appeal for a missing 17-year-old girl from Hastings.

Kirihana was last seen in Te Awananga, Hastings, on Friday.

A police statement said there are concerns she may have made her way to an area she is unfamiliar with.

“Police and her family have concerns for her wellbeing.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed Kirihana was still missing as of this morning.

Anyone who has seen Kirihana or who has any information which may assist in locating her are asked to contact police on 111 if it’s recent or 105 after the fact, referencing file number 240622/6734.

Kirihana was still missing as of Sunday afternoon after she went missing on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

Alternatively, you can report information online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105







