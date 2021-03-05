Police searching for missing 12-year-old Gisborne boy Caleb Takoko

Caleb Takoko was last seen wearing grey shorts and a black shirt. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for any sightings of a 12-year-old Gisborne boy who has been missing from his home since earlier today.

Caleb Takoko, 12, left his home on Aberdeen Street about 5pm this evening.

He has not been seen since, police said in a statement.

He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a black shirt and may have been riding a scooter.

He is described as very tall for his age and of solid build.

Police and Caleb's family have concerns for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who can help locate him.

Information can be provided to Police on 105, quoting event number P045719871.