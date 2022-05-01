The intersection of Dixon St and Taranaki St in central Wellington was cordoned off following two arrests on April 22. Photo / NZME

The intersection of Dixon St and Taranaki St in central Wellington was cordoned off following two arrests on April 22. Photo / NZME

Wellington Police investigating a shooting of three people on Dixon St are searching for a 29-year-old man.

Detective senior sergeant Tim Leitch said a warrant to arrest Mana Lawson has been issued for being unlawfully in possession of a firearm.

Lawson has family links in Wellington and Auckland. Leitch said he is believed to be armed and should not be approached.

Police said Mana Lawson has family links in Wellington and Auckland. Photo / NZ Police

"We want to assure the community that Police are continuing to identify and speak with all those involved in this incident which appears to have arisen after a dispute between two groups who are known to each other."

On April 22, seven people were arrested and one firearm recovered following two serious firearms-related incidents in central Wellington.

The incidents, one in the central city and another in Tawa, are believed to be linked.

A one-way street, Dixon St was cordoned off today as Police conducted a scene examination, with at least one officer patrolling the area with a gun.

Two people were taken to Wellington Hospital in critical condition as a result of a shooting in Dixon St.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts has been asked to call Police on 111. Information about his location can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, Leitch said a 19-year-old Wellington man has been arrested for being an accessory after the fact to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in the Wellington District Court later this week.