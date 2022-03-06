Police searching for 'dangerous' man in Wellington

Stacey Anspach, 26, is considered dangerous. Photo / NZ Police

Wellington police are on the hunt for a dangerous man with a warrant out for his arrest.

Police say Stacey Anspach, 26, is thought to be in the Wellington region and are looking for information about his whereabouts.

Anyone who knows where Anspach is, or has seen him should contact the police on 111 and quote the file number 220218/5344.

Anspach should not be approached, as he is considered to be dangerous.

Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.