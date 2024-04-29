Why the free ride for resitting driver tests could come to an end and how a bank boss helped a victim send $300k to scammers in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The search for a man who went missing off the Raglan coast after activating his emergency beacon continued today.

New Zealand Police area commander Waikato West Inspector Will Loughrin said the Police National Dive Squad were working in the area.

“We continue to work in collaboration with supporting agencies including Coastguard,” Loughrin told the Waikato Herald.

“Police continue to liaise with the family and keep them updated as the search progresses.”

A police spokesperson earlier told the Waikato Herald there was no search activity planned for Friday.

The police search and rescue operation first began on Tuesday, April 23 after the man made a call over maritime radio around 10am, stating he was having a medical event.

MetService reported boating conditions at Raglan Entrance on the day were average, possibly affected by light-fair winds.

Police reported the man was fishing alone and a short time after he made the radio call, his emergency beacon was activated.

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said the crew were sent to assist with the search for an activated beacon on a vessel at 10.29am.

The spokesperson said the crew searched extensively before being stood down by police.

Raglan Coast Gallagher Rescue Coastguard volunteers and Westpac Rescue Helicopter found the man’s empty boat anchored about 14km off the coast of Raglan.

“Crew performed what’s called a grid search or an expanding square search from the vessel,” the spokesperson said.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who saw the man fishing or has information that may help find him.

Police said people should contact them on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update report”. Please reference the event number P058513589.

This incident is the second serious rescue emergency off the Raglan coast in April.

On April 11 a brief search was carried out after police got a report about a group of four people needing help in the water off Manu Bay at 6.24pm.

Three people were pulled from the water.

One person was initially unaccounted for but was later found on rocks by a Coastguard crew member on a rescue jetski.

Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and the person died at the scene.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.