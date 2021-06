The hunters have been missing since Tuesday night. Photo / File

The hunters have been missing since Tuesday night. Photo / File

Police are appealing for information on two missing hunters in the Tokoroa area.



The hunters were reported missing yesterday morning after they were due back on Tuesday night.

Police are now looking for a white Mazda Bounty ute with the number plate YZ6582.

The ute is likely to be somewhere in driving distance of Tokoroa.

Police are urging those with any information to contact 111 and quote the job number P046871786.