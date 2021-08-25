Police search for teen with learning disabilities missing from Bombay

Kylie White. Photo / Supplied

Police have asked for the public's help in finding a teenager with Asperger syndrome and learning difficulties who has been missing from her South Auckland home since yesterday.

Eighteen-year-old Kylie White was last seen by her family at their Bombay home at 6pm on Wednesday.

She was wearing socks but no shoes, a turquoise green jumper and dark blue track pants, police said. She is described as about 165cm tall, with shoulder-length reddish-brown hair.

Police said they have concerns for the teen's welfare and want to make sure she is safe.

Authorities believe she might have been given a ride to a Z service station in Pukekohe, where she walked off with the intent of heading farther north in Auckland.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 111 immediately.