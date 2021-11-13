Police search for person who fired gunshots into air in Auckland's Kohimarama

Police are searching for a person who reportedly fired gunshots into the air in Kohimarama, Auckland. Photo / File

Police are searching for a person who reportedly fired a gun into the air in central Auckland.

Emergency services were called at 12.40am today about a person who had discharged a firearm into the air on Geraldine Place in Kohimarama.



The person then left the area in a vehicle, a police spokeswoman told the Herald.



"Inquiries are under way to identify and locate the person responsible," she said.

One nearby resident told the Herald he woke up to three loud gunshots coming from his neighbour's house.

"Armed police soon attended.

"We do not need this in our street," he said.