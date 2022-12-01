Police search for man missing off Waikato coast

Police received a report of someone falling into the water near Pukerewa Rd, about 30km from Huntly, about 3.30pm today. Photo / NZME

Police received a report of someone falling into the water near Pukerewa Rd, about 30km from Huntly, about 3.30pm today. Photo / NZME

Police are searching for a man missing off the Waikato coast after he slipped on some rocks and fell into the water.

Emergency services received a report of someone falling into the water near Pukerewa Rd, about 30km from Huntly, about 3.30pm today.

A helicopter was sent to the scene in the Matira District to help with the search but was stood down and replaced by a fixed-wing plane to search the wider area.

One man was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Police are searching for a man missing off the Waikato coast after he slipped from rocks and fell into the water in the Matira District. Photo / Google

St John responded with three vehicles but was later stood down from the response. Fire and Emergency NZ was also alerted to the incident, but directed questions to police.