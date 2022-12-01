Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police search for man missing off Waikato coast

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police received a report of someone falling into the water near Pukerewa Rd, about 30km from Huntly, about 3.30pm today. Photo / NZME

Police received a report of someone falling into the water near Pukerewa Rd, about 30km from Huntly, about 3.30pm today. Photo / NZME

Police are searching for a man missing off the Waikato coast after he slipped on some rocks and fell into the water.

Emergency services received a report of someone falling into the water near Pukerewa Rd, about 30km from Huntly, about 3.30pm today.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A helicopter was sent to the scene in the Matira District to help with the search but was stood down and replaced by a fixed-wing plane to search the wider area.

One man was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Police are searching for a man missing off the Waikato coast after he slipped from rocks and fell into the water in the Matira District. Photo / Google
Police are searching for a man missing off the Waikato coast after he slipped from rocks and fell into the water in the Matira District. Photo / Google

St John responded with three vehicles but was later stood down from the response. Fire and Emergency NZ was also alerted to the incident, but directed questions to police.

Latest from New Zealand