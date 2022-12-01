Police search for man missing off Waikato coast

Police are searching for a man missing off the Waikato coast after he slipped on some rocks and fell into the water.
Emergency services received a report of someone falling into the water near Pukerewa Rd, about 30km from Huntly, about 3.30pm today.
A helicopter was sent to the scene in the Matira District to help with the search but was stood down and replaced by a fixed-wing plane to search the wider area.
One man was treated for his injuries at the scene.
St John responded with three vehicles but was later stood down from the response. Fire and Emergency NZ was also alerted to the incident, but directed questions to police.