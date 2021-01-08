Police search for driver after Dunedin crash injures six, one critically

Police are on the hunt for a driver who left the scene of the crash. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Dunedin police are on the hunt for a driver who left the scene of a crash in Ravensbourne Rd, which critically injured one and seriously injured three others.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene, near Forsyth Barr Stadium, at 9.15pm last night.

Two cars collided, leaving one person with critical injuries, and three with serious injuries, all taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Two others also received minor injuries but were treated at the scene.

''A driver of one of the vehicles did leave the scene on foot," the spokeswoman said.

"Inquiries were undertaken to try to locate them — we did area searches — but we were unable to locate them.''

She said police were continuing to search for the driver.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said one person was initially trapped in a vehicle and was extricated by firefighters.

The road was completely blocked and traffic management was put in place for a time.