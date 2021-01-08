Ōpua, Bay of Islands homicide victim named as police seek fight footage

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the silver Toyota Altezza driving around parts of the Bay of Islands on Thursday night to contact them. Photo / Police

Police have named the victim of a fatal stabbing in Ōpua as an appeal is made for fight footage in a second Bay of Islands township.

The man who died was 22-year-old Bram Willems, of Ōkaihau.

He died from critical wounds suffered in a stabbing near a tavern in Ōpua around 11pm on Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy said investigations were continuing today. There was a renewed plea for more information of a fight that took place in Kawakawa around 10pm and sightings of a vehicle.

He said anyone who saw an altercation outside the Work and Income building on Kawakawa's main street on Thursday was asked to contact police.

And he requested anyone who might have taken photographs or filmed the incident to upload the footage to https://crew.nzpolice.org.

McCarthy also requested sightings of a silver Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620 driving in the Kawakawa, Ōpua and Kerikeri area late on Thursday night and into Friday.

Information could be passed onto police via the 105 hotline.

A 14-year-old charged with murder in relation to Willems' death was yesterday remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Whangārei High Court on February 4.