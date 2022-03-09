Police say Wellington protest property has been destroyed, human waste found

Protesters started a fire on Parliament grounds and threw bricks and other objects as police moved in on the occupation site on Wednesday. Video / Michael Neilson

Camping and personal property removed from the protest at Parliament has been destroyed.

This time last week the protest met a violent end as police moved through the camp with force.

Police removed a range of camping and personal property from the northern end of Molesworth and Hill Sts and some nearby private properties in the process.

In a statement this afternoon, police said the property was taken to a holding area where health protection officers from Porirua City Council inspected it for hazards.

"The property was found to be contaminated with human waste, dirt and hay, and was classified as a health nuisance under Section 29 of the Health Act 1956."

Police have since destroyed the property, as directed by the council.

Other property from the protest was removed by Wellington City Council and Parliamentary Security, police said.