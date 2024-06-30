The Advocate had recently inquired about the number of incidents because of Scott’s previously-voiced concerns about the serious hazard wild cattle were in the area, especially as they often made their way onto the road at nights. There is no signage or other mode of warning about the risk.

Scott said the situation at Tayden Court, where he lives, had recently improved after a neighbour installed a gate and boundary fence, which helped prevent the cattle going that way to the main road. However, there were still many alternative access routes the cattle could use to get from the hill-clad bush to the beach.

Roaming cattle have been an ever-increasing issue over the past 15 years in Waikaraka - a coastal settlement in Whangarei. Residents fear for their safety and that of passing motorists on Whangarei Heads Road, which is a busy commuter and tourist route. Graphic / NZME

Police said two of the previously reported traffic hazard incidents had involved a significant number of cattle that were “possibly” wild.

The first of those on July 3, 2022, involved a large group of cattle that had blocked both sides of the road near The Pines Golf Course, further on from Waikaraka.

The second incident, on May 23, last year, involved a large herd of possibly wild cattle, which was sighted at the intersection with Waikaraka Beach Road.

Authorities said they were unable to do anything about the cattle as they were wild and didn’t belong to anyone. There wasn’t anyone to subject to any kind of enforcement action.

Whangārei District Council health and bylaws manager Reiner Mussle said, “We believe they may be the remnants and offspring of a herd owned by a farmer who was in the area many years ago.

“Our contractors have approached the Deerstalkers Association, who have expressed interest in locating and shooting the feral stock.

“Our next steps will be to contact the [Māori] trust that owns (some of) the land to seek their views on this approach.

“The situation is complicated by the cattle not being owned. However, we are working to find a long-term solution.

“We are all concerned at the risk that these roaming cattle pose to drivers in the area and we want to prevent a tragedy.”

Police said road users should be aware of their surroundings and contact Police immediately on 111 if they saw wandering livestock on or near roads.

It was important police were informed so they could follow up where necessary.

Additionally, Northland Police wanted to remind Whangārei Heads locals to check that their fences on rural properties were sturdy and secure.

“Police see the devastation families and communities face resulting from death or serious injury on our roads and we want to work together to prevent as many families as possible and communities experiencing this.

“We also acknowledge the impact the death of an animal can have on those who witness it, or for those who are responsible for the livestock,” a police spokesperson said.

Roaming livestock - normally involving farmed animals (more docile than wild ones) that stray through failed fence lines - are a problem throughout Northland and other regions. Last year, Whangārei man Prem Lohar hit a cattle beast near Dargaville. Lohar had fortunately already walked away uninjured from his car when it burst into flames after another vehicle on the dark, rural road, crashed into it.

Last year, motorist Prem Lohar's car burst into flames on a rural road after an incident that started with him hitting a roaming bull on state highway 14 between Dargaville and Whangārei. Photo / Supplied





Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.