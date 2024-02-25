Parua Bay's Colin Edwards at the western end of the village's contentious two-month old 30km/h slower speed zone. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Plans are under way to review the controversial new $700,000 Whangārei Heads slower speed zone amid strong local opposition.

Whangārei District Council (WDC) brought in blanket slower speeds for the Whangārei Heads speed catchment in two stages on December 15 and February 2 as part of the former Government’s Road to Zero safety mandate.

The new slower speed zones cover between Onerahi and Ocean Beach, and include Parua Bay, Waikaraka, Taurikura, and the main road to Pātaua South. In parts, roads that were previously 50km/h have reduced to 30km/h and some from 100km/h to either 80km/h or 60km/h.

The lower speed limits were introduced - after public consultation and expert analysis - because the Whangārei Heads catchment had some of the most dangerous roads in the district. Many are narrow and winding with blind corners.

Whangārei Heads councillor and resident Patrick Holmes said the review would be done as part of the normal process, and that the slower speed introductions came after public consultation.

The council did not answer questions on when the review will happen, and about other slower speed review aspects.

The new lower speed limits have many in the community up in arms. Parua Bay village has emerged as the epicentre of strongest community dissatisfaction with the new changes.

“Bringing in the slower speeds has slowed vehicles down a bit overall,” Whangārei Heads Citizens Association chairwoman Jan Boyes said.

“But it’s all been a bit OTT. We don’t need to be micromanaged.”

Dozens of often short-distance chunks of speed zone changes proliferate a section of Whangārei Heads Rd between Onerahi and Parua Bay.

Holmes said the quantity of community feedback on the new changes was second only to that of when Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

He said slower speeds were good for the area but accepted there had been strong reaction to the short chunks of different speed zones and Pārua Bay’s 30km/h limit.

Pārua Bay resident Shane Peebles said there were now 10 speed zone changes between his Ritchie Rd home and Onerahi.

“That’s a speed zone change about every 1.2km,” Peebles said.

Boyes said it was confusing for motorists.

“You have to keep looking at your speedo to work out what speed you’re doing and by the time you’ve got that sorted you’re suddenly in the next new speed zone area,” she said.

Taurikura's Jan Boyes at the Whangārei Heads coastal settlement ahead of the reveal of what was formerly a 50km/h speed area's new 30km/h slower speed sign. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Parua Bay resident Colin Edwards said people were still typically driving about 20km/h faster than any of the new speed limits.

“Sadly I have to admit there are times when I blink and forget the current limit – is it 30, 40, 50, 60,or 80.”

The speed through Parua Bay village has been dropped from 50km/h to 30km/h for about a kilometre because Parua Bay School is on the same road and came in under the previous Government’s national transport directive.

The previous speed limit was variable and included reduction to 40km/h during school hours in the school term.

The new Government has signalled change to this around the clock mandate, but has not yet provided new policy details.

Holmes said it was not clear what these would mean for the future of the village’s currently 24/7 30km/h speed zone by the school.

He said parents were pleased with the new changes, which they felt improved safety for students.

But Peebles said the zone should only be in place during school hours instead of year-round.

Parua Bay village resident Tony Climie said the majority of people were in favour of Whangārei Heads’ new speed reduction move.

“It’s great, but there’s been a bit of a difficult transition. People are slowly adjusting to it.”

Climie said the improved safety outweighed the small inconvenience of having a few extra minutes added to a trip.

He said those complaining about the slower speed zones needed to realise they would likely not have been needed if road users had been driving to the old speed limits.

Local Democracy Reporting Northland understands the council is looking closely at Parua Bay village’s 30km/h zone between the Parua Bay Community Centre and Ritchie Rd.

The roughly 300m stretch of road has been a major bone of contention for the community, many of whom want the speed on that section returned to 50km/h.

Pātaua Residents and Ratepayers Association chairman John Emett said the Pātaua South village community was extremely disappointed its long-sought efforts to reduce speed through its hamlet had not been achieved with the slower speed limits.

Pātaua South resident Peter Ogle said the new speed zones seemed irrational.

“I’m just about to drive along Ponsonby Rd where the speed limit is 40km/h and there are thousands of people around.”

Holmes said the review would consider community feedback.

“But people need to remember that we can’t give everybody [what they] want, that’s not possible.”

