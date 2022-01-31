Police are at the scene. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on a section of State Highway 1 at Koromiko, in the Nelson-Marlborough region of the South Island.

Police confirmed they were at the scene of the accident, which occurred between Picton and Blenheim.

They said the single-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 9pm.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area, because the road is likely to be closed for some time.

More information will be provided when available.