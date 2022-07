Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Auckland's Glendene.

Emergency services are swarming the West Auckland suburb.

A resident on Barrys Rd says police have blocked off both ends of his street.

Witnesses have told the Herald about hearing gunfire and a man and a woman screaming.

The eagle helicopter is also reportedly circling overhead and armed police are in the area, witnesses say.