An incident is taking place 70km south of Auckland with the public asked to avoid the area. Photo / File

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Residents in Tuakau, south of Auckland, have been asked to avoid George St while police respond to an incident in the area.

Police said they were responding to the incident in the small town, near Pokeno about 70km south of Auckland, now.

"The public is asked to avoid the George St area at this time," police said.

"Further information will be released when available."