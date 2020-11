Johnstones Road in Ōtara. Image / Google Maps

Police are responding to reports of what was believed to be a firearm being discharged in the Ōtara area.

A spokesperson said this was reported to police just before midday.

Officers are in the area making inquiries to establish the full set of circumstances of this incident.

A staffer at the Mayfield superette said: "All the police cars are here. We don't know what's happened, but we can see four police cars."