Police are talking to four people in relation to an incident at St Luke’s Shopping Centre where members of the public reported seeing a firearm.

“Police are still working to establish what has occurred, however we responded to reports of a firearm in the area,” a police spokesperson said.

Armed police were scrambled to the area.

“There are no reports of any injuries and no ongoing threat to the public in relation to this incident,” police said.

A staff member at Bindu Brow and Beauty told the Herald a client came in five minutes ago, she told us there were a lot of police cars by the countdown.

“We are in the foodcourt so everything here seems normal, but now I am a bit scared because police are by the Countdown and that’s where I park my car.”

- More to come