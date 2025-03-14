Earlier this week, police said two schools were targeted by “emails of a concerning nature”, resulting in Waiuku College going into lockdown before 9am Wednesday. The email was also forwarded to numerous organisations and individuals, including media outlets and Parliament.

Waiuku College was hit by two small fires just days after a threatening email prompted police to sweep the school. Photo / Chris Loufte

Waiuku College principal Stuart Kelly would not comment on the nature of the threat, but said the school, alongside police and the Ministry of Education, deemed it “credible enough” to put the school in lockdown.

Yesterday, a man and woman were taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at a Māngere East address as part of the investigation into the incident.

The 20-year-old man was charged with a firearms offence in relation to a firearm located at a different property.

He was expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Police said further charges are likely to be laid as a result of the search warrant.

Waiuku College students were forced to shelter in a “safe and secure area” on Wednesday morning as police swept the school for potential dangers, Kelly said.

“The police then swept the remainder of the school and we received written confirmation that it was safe to return the students and in looking after the students’ health and wellbeing ... [we] made the decision to send the kids home,” Kelly said.

Rutherford College principal Gary Moore said his school also received a threat on Wednesday and immediately contacted police and the ministry.

Moore said the school did not need to close or go into lockdown because of a police presence and their efforts, including sniffer dogs.

