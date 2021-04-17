Police remain at South Auckland location where person seriously injured

Police remain at scene in South Auckland after a person was found seriously injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police investigations are continuing after a person was found with serious injuries in Friedlanders Rd in Manurewa yesterday afternoon.

A person was rushed to hospital in serious condition after the incident and inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the person's injuries were ongoing, a police spokeswoman said this morning.

"A scene guard was in place overnight and a scene examination will continue today," she said.

Police said they were called to the South Auckland incident at 2.11pm on Saturday and inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances of what happened.

A spokeswoman for St John said they attended the incident at about 2.30pm.

A neighbour told the Herald at the scene yesterday the incident was understood to involve a person who was found "unresponsive in a car".

The neighbour said it was understood they had been found in the vehicle's boot.

A vehicle had been towed from the scene.

Another local resident told the Herald cones were put out to block off Friedlanders Rd from Astor Place to past the scene of the incident.