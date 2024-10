The Government may intervene after Wellington City Council's airport shares decision and Sir Cliff Richard plans New Zealand shows. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

By RNZ

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing from the Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

Franque was last seen at her home in Manurewa on October 2, before she was reported missing, the police statement said.

“Franque has a distinguishing birthmark on the side of her neck and head,” it said.

Police have been making enquiries, but would like to hear from anyone who knows where she is.