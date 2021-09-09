Police release photo of wanted armed robbers who held up service station

Security footage of two men wanted in relation to armed robbery in Amberley. Photo / NZ Police

Canterbury police have appealed to the public for information on two armed men who robbed a petrol station in Amberley, North Canterbury.

The two offenders were believed to be carrying a firearm and can be seen clearly in the security camera footage released by police.

One was wearing grey sneakers, black track pants, a grey hoodie, and an ill-fitting black balaclava stretched over his head trying to cover his moustache.

The other offender was wearing a similar fitting black balaclava, black shoes, black track pants, and a black hoodie.

The aggravated robbery occurred at 10.18pm on Wednesday night when the offenders entered the service station on the corner of Carters Rd and Courage Rd.

Police said they demanded cash and cigarettes from the cashier before leaving with a small amount of both on foot.

Police want to identify the two men and are interested in speaking to anyone offered cigarettes for sale around the time of the robbery.